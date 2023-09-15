A Longview man pleaded guilty this week to threatening his ex and spraying bear Mace in the person’s face.

David Jeremy Fox, 44, of Longview, was sentenced Wednesday to almost two years in prison.

He was sentenced to 364 days in county jail for a fourth-degree assault charge, but 324 days were suspended as credit for time served. Two charges were also dismissed, including a felony charge for violating a court order.

While wearing a striped jail uniform Wednesday, Fox waved his right to be present for a future restitution hearing.

Fox sprayed the victim with bear Mace and slashed the person’s tires during a fight over car keys, his ex told police when they were called to West Longview on Aug. 1. Court records state the victim said they were sprayed when opening the truck door to grab the keys from Fox, who was standing beside the vehicle.

The two were prevented from being in contact due to an Oregon court order after Fox threatened his ex’s child, the report states.

The probable cause statement says Fox sent his ex text messages that day saying he would “shoot every last one of you in the head.”

Fox sent another text message saying, “I will get there, when I do, and I ain’t gonna aim, I am just gonna shoot through your walls.”

According to court documents, Fox has been charged in the past with theft, bail jumping and forgery multiple times.