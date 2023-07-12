Three people were sent to the hospital after a multivehicle crash ended with a RiverCities Transit bus striking an electrical pole Wednesday afternoon.

Longview police spokesperson Capt. Branden McNew told The Daily News that officers were dispatched at 1:08 p.m. after receiving a report that multiple vehicles, including a bus, were involved in a crash at the intersection of Washington Way and Ninth Avenue.

Sgt. Brian Striessguth, who was at the scene, said the vehicle that struck the bus was traveling westbound on Washington Way when it ran the red light, hitting the bus as it was traveling north on Ninth Avenue.

The bus then veered, hitting parked cars and finally coming to a halt after crashing into a Cowlitz Public Utility District electrical pole near the KFC at 920 Washington Way.

McNew said three people were transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center due to injuries related to the crash.

Striessguth said three people were on the bus at the time of the crash, two passengers and the bus driver.

The bus driver was medically evaluated, and a passenger was sent to the hospital.

According to Striessguth, two people were in the vehicle that allegedly struck the bus, the driver and a 3-year-old child.