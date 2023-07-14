A Kelso man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two children over the course of three years.

James Norman Collins-Dingman, 45, of Kelso was sentenced on Monday, June 10 to 318 months to life in a Washington State prison for molesting and raping two children from 2014 to 2017.

Collins-Dingman faced 29 counts that included nine counts of first-degree rape of a child, four counts of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of commercial abuse of a minor. Thirteen of the counts were described as violent sex offenses.

Collins-Dingman pleaded guilty in May to 13 of the 29 charges.

Nine charges carried a life sentence and thousands of dollars in fines. He will serve the next 26 1/2 years in state prison and would have to do 36 months of probation if he were to be released.

According to the probable cause statement, Collins-Dingman would force one of his victims, who was 8 years old, to perform sexual acts upon him.

The abuse occurred in different rooms of the victim's home: the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Collins-Dingman allegedly abused one of the victims three times in the bathroom; he once reportedly instructed the victim to perform oral sex on him after he shaved, according to court documents.

During a forensic interview, one of the victims recalled an episode of a then 39-year-old Collins-Dingman, laying on a bed while both were nude.

The same victim said that Collins-Dingman would sometimes abuse the second victim in the same room.

The second, older victim told authorities that Collins-Dingman once stood in the kitchen with his penis sticking out of his pants and told the teenager to touch him and that he would show the victim pornographic films.

The second older victim said that Collins-Dingman often bought them candy whenever he abused them.