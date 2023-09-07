Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of damaging property and refusing to surrender Wednesday morning.

At about 11:22 a.m., Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a man damaging property at a residence on the 100 block of Owens Road in the unincorporated community of Silver Lake, according to an agency Facebook post.

Deputies later learned the man was allegedly intoxicated and belligerent, the post states.

The suspect, later identified as Daren Ray Barnes, 33, was told he was under arrest and instructed to exit his residence, but he declined and reportedly challenged deputies to a fight.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Barnes blocked a door with chairs and broke furniture, housewares and punched holes in the walls.

Barnes's wife told authorities she left the residence because of his conduct and not feeling safe in her home, according to the post.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies used tear gas, Brightbill said, to coax Barnes into leaving the dwelling and surrendering to authorities without further incident.

Barnes was expected to appear in a Cowlitz County Superior courtroom at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for an arraignment hearing. As stated in the post, Barnes was transported to the Cowlitz County Jail and booked on second-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a law enforcement officer.