Youth boxing coach admits to domestic violence and is accepted into drug court Tuesday

A Kelso man who volunteered to coach youth boxing was accepted into a court-ordered drug program Tuesday in exchange for admitting to domestic violence charges.

Juan Armando Rodriguez, 44, was accepted into Cowlitz County Superior Court’s Drug Court, which allows people to have charges dismissed if they complete 12 months of court-supervised drug treatment. His signed domestic violence confessions will be the only evidence presented in trials for his charges if he does not complete the program, court records state.

Rodriguez volunteered to coach youth boxing at a nonprofit called the Lions Den, which helps at-risk youth overcome adversity and is part of the Highlands Neighborhood Association in Longview.

Guilty pleas

Three guilty pleas signed by Rodriguez were presented in court Tuesday and signed by Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan. The pleas involved Rodriguez violating no-contact orders against one of his intimate partners five times from September to January and assaulting the victim once in January.

The guilty plea for November charges states Rodriguez violated a no-contact order in September, October and November. The guilty plea for December charges states Rodriguez violated a no-contact order, which was placed in August, and obstructed an officer from completing his duties in December. The guilty plea for January charges states Rodriguez violated a no-contact order, placed in November, and assaulted the intimate partner in January.

Rodriguez was ordered to pay $1,675 in total fines. His next drug court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Rodriguez previously was convicted of two drug crimes in Cowlitz County, as well as violating one no-contact order in Cowlitz County and one in the city of Longview, court records state. Violating a no-contact order with two prior convictions is a felony in Washington state.

Rodriguez also served 21 months in prison for first-degree burglary in 2001.

