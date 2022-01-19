Yelm man named as logger who died Jan. 10 in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY — The death of a logger killed on the job Jan. 10 in Lewis County was ruled an accident.

Christopher L. Braae, 31, of Yelm, died from severe blunt force trauma head injuries, reports the Lewis County Coroner's Office. The manner of death is accidental, according to the office.

The death was initially thought to have occurred in northern Cowlitz County, but actually occurred in Lewis County, just north of Cowlitz.

Washington State Labor and Industries spokeswoman Dina Lorraine said the department is inspecting what caused the death of the logger who worked for Brindle Technical Logging Inc., based in Mossyrock, Washington.

According to L&I's website, three workplace fatalities have been reported in 2022: A sawmill employee on Jan. 5, a firefighter on Jan. 8 and a logger on Jan. 10. A state representative could not confirm if Braae was the logger listed in the fatality.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports loggers' fatal injury rate was more than 30 times the all-worker rate in 2015. The department reports that 79 percent of fatal injuries from 2006 to 2015 occurred when a person was hit by a falling object.

