A Woodland woman faces multiple first-degree child molestation charges after a youth came forward with accusations of sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Catrina Renae Hussar, 41, was arrested on Aug. 18 and is facing three counts of first-degree child molestation.

She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice in Kelso on Thursday, Aug. 31. Hussar since has posted a $7,500 bail bond.

Hussar is under a no-contact order, requiring her to maintain a distance of about 100 yards from the child and make no effort to communicate by any means.

As reported in the probable cause statement, on July 26, the child's stepmother emailed Woodland police that her stepchild, described as younger than 12, alleged Hussar inflicted mental as well as physical abuse on the child.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse occurred between January and August of this year, and the child suffered a panic attack when they were told they would be visiting Hussar.

After the medical episode, the victim revealed that Hussar encouraged the child to lie to a judge, including fabricating a story that their stepbrother touched them inappropriately, according to the probably cause statement.

In early August, the child participated in a forensic interview in Oregon. They said there were times when they asked Hussar to stop but that she continued with the abuse, according to the probably cause statement.

The child said they would take showers together, and interactions made them "feel weird" about the encounter.

Hussar does not have a prior criminal history, according to court documents.

The Woodland Police Department was also notified by the Oregon Department of Human Services of the alleged child abuse.