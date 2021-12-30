Woodland police search for women who allegedly tried to cash stolen checks

WOODLAND — Officers reported Tuesday they are searching for two younger women who allegedly tried to cash stolen checks from a Toutle business at a Woodland Red Canoe branch in December.

Drew's Grocery Manager Julie Cox said someone broke into her mom's vehicle around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 7 in Castle Rock and stole her credit cards and business checkbook. Her mom, Carol Drew, owns the Toutle grocery store.

Cox said someone went on a "shopping spree" with her mom's credit cards. She said a Drew's Grocery check was immediately cashed at a Kelso Red Canoe, but the police were called before the suspects could cash another check at a Woodland branch.

Surveillance footage caught the suspects. One woman has shoulder-length blond hair and the other has brown hair. Footage shows they left in a tan sedan without a rear license plate and a white sedan with an unidentified third suspect.

Cox said her mom was able to recoup the losses from the cashed checks and used credit cards. She said she is anticipating arrests so the crimes aren't repeated.

"Thankfully everyone had excellent video," Cox said. "We're hoping they are caught sooner than later."

Anyone with information on the suspects can contact the Woodland Police Department at 360-225-6965 or email Officer Kris Moore at moorek@woodlandpd.org and reference case W21-903.

