Woodland police arrest alleged car thief

WOODLAND — A 27-year-old woman from the Tacoma area is accused of stealing a vehicle from Auburn, Washington that Woodland police later located, according to court documents.

Victoria Lyn Worley is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in Cowlitz County Superior Court, and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. She was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $1,500.

A police report says around 8:30 a.m., Nov. 18, Woodland Police Officer Raymond Hanning saw a black 2016 Acura ILX-20, which was reported stolen, parked in the Woodland Walmart parking lot.

The report says Worley exited the car and began to yell when approached by Hanning. After being told the vehicle was stolen, Worley reentered the car and allegedly attempted to drive away. Hanning said he used his patrol car to block Worley from escaping, according to the report.

Hanning writes Worley exited the Acura and fled on foot. She later allegedly surrendered after being warned the officer might tase her.

While in custody, Worley said she purchased the 2016 Acura from an unidentified “Russian woman,” whom she met on the mobile marketplace app OfferUp about two to three days prior.

Worley said she paid $4,500 for the vehicle but did not have any documentation of the sale of the Acura or registration with the Washington State Department of Licensing.

The registered owner of the Acura told police she spotted the vehicle on Nov. 12 in Auburn after her car went missing the week prior, the report says. Williams said a woman who matched Worley’s description told her she purchased the vehicle with cash and then drove away, according to the report.