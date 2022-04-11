Woodland officers release photos of suspects in alleged business thefts

WOODLAND — Police officers are asking for help to identify two people and a vehicle suspected in recent crimes that targeted city businesses.

DirtWorx

Surveillance footage caught a man allegedly stealing a white, flatbed truck with rails Thursday at DirtWorx Equipment in the 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue in Woodland.

Police say the footage shows the suspect entering the business that sells new tractors and mowers, as well as pre-owned trucks and equipment like trailers and towable water pumps. The man was seen prowling several vehicles before taking the truck, officers say. Images of the footage shows the man was at the facility from around 4 to 4:30 a.m.

Fastenal

A red truck was spotted on surveillance April 3 at the Fastenal fulfillment center in the 1800 block of Schurman Way in Woodland. Police say the driver cut through a fence, stole two catalytic converters from Fastenal and tried to steal another catalytic converter from a neighboring business.

Catalytic converters are devices underneath vehicles that minimize and muffle harmful engine exhausts and can be removed in minutes using a hacksaw or electric saw and sold to scrap metal yards for hundreds of dollars.

Catalytic converters are made of metals used to lower emission standards in vehicles. The price of the metals are rising as demand for lower emission standards in federal and state laws grow.

Daddy D's

A man in a brown jacket and sweater was caught on camera taking a rolling flatbed cart from Daddy D's Southern Style BBQ in the 1200 block of Goerig Street, officers report.

People with information are asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 360-225-6965. The case numbers are:

W22-195 for DirtWorx.

W22-190 and W22-192 for Fastenal.

W22-199 for Daddy D's.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.