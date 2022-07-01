Woodland officers find fentanyl, cash in backpack at Dike Access Road Walmart

WOODLAND — Woodland officers report a backpack filled with thousands of dollars in cash and hundreds of fentanyl pills was found at the Dike Access Road Walmart around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An employee found the backpack in the store and turned it into customer service like they are asked to do for all found property, said Woodland Sgt. James Keller. A manager called police when he opened the bag and found drugs, he said. Inside was $27,000 in cash and more than 200 blue fentanyl pills.

Keller said the department is investigating leads on who left the backpack at the store but a suspect hasn't been identified yet.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and several times more potent that other synthetic opioids like oxycodone.

Fentanyl can be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is commonly mixed with other drugs and made into counterfeit pills, and many people are unaware their drugs are laced with fentanyl.

Nationwide, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, according to the CDC.

Drug overdose deaths in Cowlitz County nearly doubled from 18 in 2019 to 33 in 2021, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The number of overdoses that included fentanyl more than tripled from five in 2020 to 17 in 2021, according to the coroner.

