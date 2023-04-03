WOODLAND — Two people were injured after fleeing a hit-and-run collision in Woodland Sunday evening, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Will Finn.

The agency's press release says a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Woodland resident was traveling southbound on state Route 503, or Lewis River Road, when he "failed to negotiate a corner" and proceeded to take off from the roadway and crash into a wooden fence, injuring himself and his passenger.

Finn said the driver was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the city of Woodland. The Woodland police declined to comment on the incident until their media representative returns to the office.

The driver, whose name is being withheld by authorities, could face a vehicular assault charge, according to the press release. The department reports drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash.

The driver was operating a 2003 black Infiniti which was later declared totaled by the Washington State Patrol. He was transported to St. John Medical Center for medical attention.

Both the 17-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger required medical attention.

Finn told The Daily News the passengar, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered a fractured jaw in the crash. He was sent by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.