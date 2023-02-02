VANCOUVER — A Woodland man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday night at state Highway 500 and Interstate 205 in Vancouver. The driver, a Portland man, is facing a vehicular homicide charge, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 11:15 p.m.

A 2018 Kia Stinger was traveling west on Highway 500, exiting to southbound I-205, when it left the road and struck the barrier. The car rolled onto the right shoulder of I-205, according to a State Patrol crash memo.

The passenger, identified as Dennis J. Coplin, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, identified as Warren S. Dickinson, 48, was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment, the crash memo states. Both were wearing seat belts.

Troopers said they believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.