Woodland man arrested Saturday after I-5 chase

A Woodland man was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly attempting to hit a Kalama police officer with his vehicle and leading a chase down Interstate 5.

At about 2:15 p.m., Kalama Police Officer Jordan Lange was investigating a road rage incident between two parties that started on I-5 and contacted the suspect, John Charles Sturdivan, at North First Street and Elm Street.

Strudivan abruptly sped off and "willfully and intentionally" drove at the officer and the victim, who took "evasive steps" to avoid getting hit, according to the police department.

Lange and other law enforcement officers chased Sturdivan down I-5. The pursuit ended in heavy traffic off exit 16 near the ilani, according to police.

Sturdivan, 62, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, attempt to elude and first-degree assault and booked in the Cowlitz County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email the Kalama Police Department at jlange@kalamapolice.com or call 360-673-2165 and reference case No. K22-94.

