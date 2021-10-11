Woodland man arrested on suspicion of arson after Saturday fire at NAPA Auto Parts

WOODLAND — Police Saturday arrested a Woodland man after he allegedly set a fire behind the NAPA Auto Parts store, damaging the building.

Brett Anthony Hoffman, 30, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief.

At about 8:50 a.m. Saturday Woodland police and Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue responded to a fire behind NAPA Auto Parts on Pacific Avenue. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, according to the police department.

Sgt. James Keller said the suspect was caught on video by a neighboring business, identified as Hoffman and located nearby. Hoffman's motive is undetermined, Keller said.

Heat from the fire buckled the building's metal exterior, but it's unclear if it damaged behind the sheetrock or internal paneling, Keller said.

