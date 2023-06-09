A Woodland man was booked in Cowlitz County Jail Thursday for an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred in May after a fight at a Woodland gas station.

Thomas Henry Lewis, 40, of Woodland, is charged with first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and drive-by shooting, in which the victim was injured.

After charges were filed and an arrest warrant issued, Lewis was detained on May 26 in Montana and told a detective he was the driver and his brother was the shooter, court records show.

Lewis was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Friday and awaiting his next Cowlitz County Court hearing on June 12.

David Wayne Lewis, 42, of Kalispell, Montana, is charged with the same alleged crimes as his brother, plus a second-degree unlawful firearm possession. David Lewis has a warrant out for his arrest.

In the early morning of May 20, Woodland police received an emergency call about a fight that started at the Astro gas station at 1155 Hoffman St.

A police report states a 911 dispatch operator advised the caller, who said he was being shot at as he drove, to drive to the police station, about seven minutes north.

The victim told police he was in a verbal and physical altercation with two men at the gas station. One of the suspects, described by the victim as a white man wearing a blue shirt and shorts, allegedly struck him in the back of the head.

The victim then retaliated by punching him back and driving off, the police report states. He said the suspects followed him. At one point, the suspect's vehicle moved into the oncoming lane and opened fire.

Once the officer arrived, he was approached by the victim limping out of a gray Honda Accord with his hands up in the sky, according to the report. The victim suffered a grazed bullet wound.

The victim told the officer he was wounded and noticed his vehicle was "riddled with bullet holes," with his rear windshield broken. The probable cause statement says the victim speculates about 20 rounds were fired at him.