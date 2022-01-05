Woodland man allegedly pistol-whips woman, flees police, damages patrol car Tuesday in Cowlitz County

A Woodland man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he robbed and pistol-whipped a woman in Longview and led officers on a multi-agency pursuit that ended in a damaged patrol car in Woodland.

The alleged crimes began around 10 a.m. Tuesday with an armed robbery and assault report in the 200 block of 28th Avenue in Longview and ended that evening when officers detained Bailey in Woodland after he fled on foot after allegedly hitting a Woodland patrol car. Police say no one was injured in the vehicle accident.

Timeline

Bailey robbed a woman while they were inside another person's Longview home after hearing she had recently won money at a casino, said Longview Capt. Branden McNew. McNew said witnesses identified Bailey and detectives spotted his vehicle around 8 p.m., but he didn't stop. Bailey hit and damaged a commercial building in the 1800 block of Washington Way in Longview while fleeing officers, McNew said.

Dispatch alerted local law enforcement of the suspect, he added, and a Kalama officer spotted the 2019 Kia Optima Bailey was driving on Interstate-5, but he continued to flee. McNew said the probable cause statement for Bailey's arrest states the vehicle was reported stolen out of Clark County.

Woodland officers joined the pursuit once Bailey reached the city, McNew said. The Woodland Police Department reports Bailey "intentionally rammed a Woodland patrol car," and damaged the driver's side of the department's 2020 Ford SUV with a vehicle.

Bailey fled on foot, reports Woodland police, but agencies from Cowlitz and Clark counties helped to detain him soon after.

Longview officers booked Dustin Bailey, 26, into the Cowlitz County Jail around 11 p.m. for suspicion of four felonies and four misdemeanors, according to jail records. Bailey is suspected of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a public servant, fourth-degree assault and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

