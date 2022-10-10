Woodland High School evacuated for bomb threat Monday, no devices found

WOODLAND — On Monday morning, Woodland High School evacuated to the stadium after police alerted the school of a bomb threat, but no explosive device was found, according to the district.

At about 11 a.m., the Woodland Police Department received a call stating that two explosive devices were in lockers at the high school and set to go off at 11:50 a.m., said Eric Jacobson, district communications manager. The high school at 1500 Dike Access Rd. was evacuated to the nearby stadium while multiple agencies searched the building, he said.

Police initially said the search would take several hours, so the district decided to release students, Jacobson said. Students with previous parental approval were released and those without approval were released to their parents. Most students went home before the building was cleared, he said.

The district informed parents and students of the threat and evacuation using TalkingPoints, a communication platform allowing the school to directly message students and families, Jacobson said. The district recently started using the messaging platform and it worked well Monday, he said.