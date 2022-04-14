Woodland driver killed by fallen tree named

WOODLAND — Officials released the identity of the driver killed by a fallen tree early Wednesday in the 2900 block of Lewis River Road, or State Route 503.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 53-year-old Woodland resident Edward J. Norton was killed at the scene when a large tree on an adjacent hillside fell and struck his Ford pickup truck at milepost 50 near Finn Hall Road.

WSP Trooper Will Finn said his office was notified of the accident around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators found three trees fell along the hillside, creating a domino effect, and one tree struck the man’s truck. Finn said one tree fell into another, which fell into another, which fell into a third tree that hit the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

