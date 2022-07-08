Woman who led police on high-speed chase from Longview to Rainier and back serving two years in prison

A woman who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Longview to Rainier and back in April is serving about two years in prison after pleading guilty to two felonies and three misdemeanors at the end of May.

Longview officers arrested Carla Marie Clark — a 40-year-old who police say lives a transient lifestyle — in April once the pursuit ended in 1100 block of 32nd Avenue in Longview with Clark hitting another moving vehicle and running inside a nearby home, according to a police report.

Longview police first pulled over Clark and the driver of a black Ford passenger car on Tennant Way and 11th Avenue after receiving a report that Clark stole about $27 worth of items from the Seventh Avenue Walmart around 7 p.m. April 24.

When the driver exited the vehicle, Clark moved to the driver seat and drove away even though the man, who owns the car, didn't give her permission, the police report says.

Clark sped westbound on Tennant Way during traffic, abruptly changing lanes to go through green lights and eventually blowing through a red light at Tennant Way and 15th Avenue, the report continues.

Later, Columbia County deputies spotted Clark in Rainier, but she didn't stop and led them back to Longview, not stopping or slowing at stop signs at 20th Avenue and 26th Avenue, as well as a red light at 32nd Avenue and Washington Way. When she reached the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue, she struck a female driver, then ran into a nearby unlocked home with a bleeding face, according to police.

Clark pleaded guilty on May 31 to taking a motor vehicle without permission in the second degree, attempting to elude a pursing police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle, obstructing a law enforcement officer and second-degree criminal trespass.

She was sentenced to 29 months, or about 2 years in prison, in Cowlitz County Superior Court and was ordered to pay $500 in fines.