Woman who helped Cowlitz County Deputy DeRosier's killer escape in 2019 sentenced to a year in prison Monday

The woman who admitted to helping Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier's killer escape in 2019 was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Monday, after requesting an alternative sentence to be with her children.

Savannah Eastman, 27, is scheduled to report to custody Saturday — ending roughly three years of Cowlitz County Superior Court proceedings, which took a toll on the victim's family and colleagues, they said Monday in court.

Alternative sentencing

Eastman was denied an alternative to prison Monday. She pleaded guilty to an additional charge last fall to qualify for an alternative sentence that aims to keep parents and children together for the betterment of the kids by supervising convicts outside of prison.

Eastman pleaded guilty to the original felony charge of first-degree rendering criminal assistance, as well as the newer felony of first-degree criminal impersonation in November 2021.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett said Monday that although the sentencing alternative is available for Eastman's charges, "this isn't a crime that connects" with the sentencing option.

Cowlitz County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Phelan said these alternatives typically help people with drug or custodial issues receive education and counseling to be better parents. But Phelen said Eastman's crime of helping a killer escape can't be fixed with parenting classes, because she committed the actions due to "a character deficiency."

"This is a situation where someone actively aided and abetted a capital murder," he said.

Eastman's defense attorney Joshua Baldwin said Eastman committed the crime due to the influences around her. She couldn't reveal the whereabouts of DeRosier's killer in 2019 because her then boyfriend, Michael Veatch, threatened her, Baldwin said. After the crime, Baldwin said Eastman left the area to distance herself from such people.

Baldwin said Eastman takes ownership of her wrongdoing and the law allows her to request an alternative sentence to be with her kids.

"She was afraid and she lied," Baldwin said. "She was afraid and she helped someone she shouldn't have. "That doesn't mean she shouldn't be held responsible, but the Legislature has allowed the court to hold a person responsible by giving them this sentencing alternative."

GoFundMe donations

Eastman said she made bad decisions, but is getting her life back on track.

"I understand what I did was very wrong," she said. "I'm just trying to build a better future for myself and my children."

But DeRosier's widow Katie DeRosier questioned Eastman's sincerity Monday, saying Eastman has made herself seem like a victim and solicited donations to help through the ordeal.

Eastman raised donations to make repairs after her home was searched by police in 2019 and denied her involvement in the crime during the search, according to a previous article by The Daily News.

According to a GoFundMe site, Eastman raised $3,250 after the search. A GoFundMe spokesperson said the organizer of that GoFundMe page set up a beneficiary, so none of the funds went to Eastman herself. The spokesperson could not release the name of the beneficiary, but said, in general, the organization identifies beneficiaries to ensure people who the funds are said to benefit actually go to them.

Crime

Eastman admitted to arranging a getaway car for Brian Butts, 33, of Kalama, in spring 2019 after Veatch requested she help Butts escape for shooting Deputy DeRosier, 29.

Butts did not make it to the vehicle. About 22 hours after DeRosier’s shooting on April 13, 2019, Butts was fatally shot by Kelso officers after he fired at them in Kalama. DeRosier died April 14, 2019, in the hospital.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said in court Monday that Eastman's inability to tell officers of Butts' location earlier put officers, and others, at risk. During the manhunt for Butts, local residents locked their doors and barricaded inside their homes, he added.

Veatch was killed by officers in 2019 following an unrelated shooting in St. Helens, Oregon. His brother Matthew Veatch pleaded guilty to the felony of first-degree criminal assistance in the DeRosier case and was sentenced to 11 months in June 2020.

Another defendant in the case, Ricky Roberts pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of third-degree criminal assistance in January 2020 and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

