editor's pick

Woman suffering cardiac arrest in Toutle flown to Vancouver hospital

Life Flight

A Life Flight helicopter. 

 Toutle Volunteer Firefighter Association, Contributed

TOUTLE — A woman in cardiac arrest was flown to a Vancouver hospital Tuesday after Toutle and Castle Rock fire and medic crews arrived on scene.

The Toutle Volunteer Firefighter Association reports when responders arrived at 2500 Road in Toutle, they found a woman unconscious, but breathing. She was transported to the Life Flight zone near Kid Valley and flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. 

The association says the department is working to increase staffing to reach emergency callers more quickly. Crews were en route within two minutes of Tuesday's call, reports the association.  

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

