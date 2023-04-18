KALAMA — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed in the leg late Monday night after an altercation with a traveling companion in Kalama, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred Monday at 10:24 p.m. near the intersection of West Kalama River Road and Fisherman’s Loop Road, just next to the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Kalama, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, sheriff’s officials said the unnamed 23-year-old victim, a witness, and the suspect Khloe L. Ogle, 19, of Longview were traveling together — with Ogle at the wheel — when they compelled Ogle to pull over.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that the victim and Ogle knew each other and had an altercation over Ogle possibly being intoxicated at the wheel.

Ogle reportedly stopped the vehicle at West Kalama River Road and Fisherman’s Loop Road and began assaulting the 23-year-old passenger, reportedly stabbing her in the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

The unnamed victim was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment for her wounds. Meanwhile, Ogle allegedly fled from the scene of the stabbing.

Ogle was later apprehended after a Port of Kalama security guard spotted her vehicle parked near exit 39 and called authorities, the Facebook post said.

After her arrest, Ogle was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail; she faces charges of first-degree assault and driving while under the influence of intoxicants. She had a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon; her next court appearance is unknown.