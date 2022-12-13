Woman picked up on warrant involving alleged van theft from disabled person in Longview

Tayna Maria Connell, a 50-year-old transient woman, was picked up Thursday on a warrant for allegedly dragging a man with physical disabilities down the street last winter while trying to steal his van.

Connell is charged with six felonies, including first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree assault, in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

According to the probable cause statement, on Feb. 4, the Longview Police Department dispatched officers to a home in the Columbia Valley Garden neighborhood of Longview in response to a reported hit-and-run and theft of a Dodge minivan.

The minivan is a modified version designed for a person with physical impairments and costs upwards of $80,000, the report states.

The victim, who uses a cane to walk, allegedly told the arriving officers he heard his car alarm going off and peeked at his security camera only to witness a person, who he knew, “messing around with his van.”

After the victim attempted to confront the suspect, who was inside the vehicle with the engine running, he opened the driver-side door while Connell was in the driver’s seat, the report states.

Connell then allegedly put the van in reverse and hit the gas, dragging the victim approximately 50 feet. She then put the car in drive, and headed down 38th Avenue, all while he yelled for her to stop, the report states.

The report mentions the victim sustained multiple injuries all over his body, from his head to his backside, and that his skin had “peeled off from being dragged on the concrete.”

The officer wrote, “I could see Wilson’s sock in [the] street and spin out marks on the concrete.”

The victim told police he suspected Connell stole the key to his van the last time she was in his house, and he hadn’t seen her in a month, the report states.

An arrest warrant was issued for Connell on April 20 for not appearing for a preliminary hearing.

Connell is listed as a transient but once lived in Kelso in the not-too-distant past.

Connell is scheduled to appear on Dec. 22 for an initial arraignment hearing and has a no-contact order issued against her to keep away from the victim.