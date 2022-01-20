Woman in suspected stolen truck causes I-5 backup Wednesday near Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — An Oregon woman who wrecked a truck and backed up Interstate 5 Wednesday near Ridgefield was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle.

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Darla Cheek, 31, of Phoenix, Oregon, after they say she lost control of a Silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado around 11 a.m. at I-5’s milepost 14 near the exit for State Route 501. Troopers report Cheek’s vehicle left the roadway when changing lanes, and struck a cable barrier in the median.

Cheek was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude, and was in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say Cheek wasn’t injured during the accident, but both directions of I-5 were closed Wednesday while they removed her from the vehicle.

Washington State Department of Transportation states at least one lane at milepost 41 was blocked as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, then all lanes in both directions. The roadway was cleared by 1:21 p.m., according to transportation crews.

