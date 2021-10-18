Woman charged with starving, isolating child pleads guilty to second-degree criminal mistreatment Monday

According to police, six children in Norred’s care were taken by Child Protective Services in 2018 due to domestic violence reports between Norred and her boyfriend, Kenneth Stout.

A caseworker provided police texts from the victim, which said Norred locked her in a dirty room, with boarded windows and only a mattress, where she and the house’s dogs slept. The victim said she was punished when she escaped to find food, states the probable cause report, and the cabinets and refrigerator were often locked to prevent her from eating. She only attended school through second grade, states the report.

The other children in the house, as well as outside witnesses, corroborated reports of Norred withholding food from the victim and isolating her, according to the case’s probable cause statement. Stout originally was charged with two counts of second-degree strangulation for the same victim, but the charges were dismissed in 2020.

Norred’s public defender Joshua Baldwin stated her children are “due to be returned to her once this case resolves” as a result of her compliance with CPS.

