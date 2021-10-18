Woman charged with starving, isolating child pleads guilty to second-degree criminal mistreatment Monday

A woman charged with starving and isolating a child in her care for about 13 years, pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.
Jennifer Norred, 42, who previously lived in Longview, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal mistreatment in Cowlitz County Superior Court. The charges were downgraded from the original 2019 charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
At Monday’s hearing, Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett read Norred’s guilty plea, stating Norred “was negligent in [her] ability to provide” the child in her care the “basic necessities of life….causing imminent risk of bodily harm.”
Norred is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 8, after her public defender files paperwork for a possible alternative sentence for parents of minors, which could include community custody instead of prison.
During portions of Norred’s guilty plea over Zoom, Norred kissed and held a cooing 2-year-old on her lap.
A probable cause statement for her arrest states Norred told people an eating disorder and a mental disability attributed to the victim’s social isolation and small demeanor. When officials took the child in 2018, police reported the 17-year-old weighed 84 pounds. The report states the victim’s weight and IQ score increased after she was taken from Norred’s custody.
According to police, six children in Norred’s care were taken by Child Protective Services in 2018 due to domestic violence reports between Norred and her boyfriend, Kenneth Stout.
A caseworker provided police texts from the victim, which said Norred locked her in a dirty room, with boarded windows and only a mattress, where she and the house’s dogs slept. The victim said she was punished when she escaped to find food, states the probable cause report, and the cabinets and refrigerator were often locked to prevent her from eating. She only attended school through second grade, states the report.
The other children in the house, as well as outside witnesses, corroborated reports of Norred withholding food from the victim and isolating her, according to the case’s probable cause statement. Stout originally was charged with two counts of second-degree strangulation for the same victim, but the charges were dismissed in 2020.
Norred’s public defender Joshua Baldwin stated her children are “due to be returned to her once this case resolves” as a result of her compliance with CPS.