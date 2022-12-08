Woman charged with allegedly starting Kelso house fire that killed dog

Holly Marie Frederickson, a 36-year-old transient, is charged with purposefully setting a Kelso house on fire that killed her boyfriend’s dog, according to court documents.

A fire investigator reports the dog died due to the fire, and the blaze was “manifestly dangerous” to fire crews, taking nearly 45 minutes to extinguish, according to a police report.

Kelso police officers were sent to a structure fire at roughly 3:15 p.m., Saturday in the 200 southwest block of Third Avenue. The report says a witness told police he saw a woman wearing pajamas with “pink/purple hair” enter the house before the blaze fully engulfed the dwelling.

Police say they showed the witness a photo of Frederickson, and he said he was “85-90% positive” Frederickson was the person he saw.

The owner of the burned house said Frederickson was his girlfriend and the pair had an argument the previous day in which she threatened to burn his house down with him still in it.

A Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue investigator told police the house’s meter was pulled and capped back in 2021, thus leaving the residence without electricity. Crews said they found the dead dog inside the home.

Someone close to Frederickson allegedly recounted to police that Frederickson recently said, “I just did something I never thought I’d do.”

During her initial hearing, Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder issued $50,000 bail and two no-contact orders against Frederickson, and she is expected to appear for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 15.

Frederickson is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree animal cruelty and violating a protection order.

She has another pending case in Cowlitz County Superior Court where she is charged with a protection order violation and fourth-degree assault from a November arrest. In that case, she was arrested in the same location as the fire.

Frederickson was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.