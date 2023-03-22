Longview police arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun into an occupied neighboring apartment on St. Patrick's Day, injuring no one.

Brenda Jean Enockson, 44, of Longview, reportedly accused the neighbors of killing her cat, but her boyfriend allegedly told police the cat is unharmed.

Enockson is expected to appear before a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge on March 30 for an arraignment hearing.

According to the probable cause statement, at roughly 3:12 p.m., March 17 police were dispatched to the 1100 block of 17th Avenue, about 600 feet west of the Chinese Gardens Restaurant, in response to a shooting at an apartment complex in the New West Side neighborhood of Longview.

Police reportedly found 11 bullet holes in the front door of the apartment near Enockson's apartment.

According to court documents, bullets missed the three victims by "mere inches" as they were in the apartment's living room area at the time of the shooting.

Police say the weapon was a semi-automatic .45 caliber Springfield XD handgun.

One of the victims, Anthony Schwitzke, 62, of Longview told The Daily News he and Enockson had no quarrels before the shooting and that she once brought him Rice Krispies Treats.

Schwitzke and Jolene Drinnon, 32, of Longview, are listed as the tenants of the apartment Enockson fired upon. Schwitzke said Enockson "snapped."

Another victim, Matthew Martinez, 39, of Longview told police he "heard someone jiggling the [door] handle, as if someone were trying to enter the apartment seconds before the shooting." Martinez told police he heard a female voice laughing and then crying.

A black pistol was located in the garden area of the complex about 15 feet from the apartment. As police were escorting Enockson to the patrol car, she said, "they just killed my cat," the probable cause statement says. Enockson's boyfriend reportedly told police the cat Enockson feared dead is actually alive and unharmed.

Enockson was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday morning with bail set at $100,000.