Woman allegedly crashes reported stolen vehicle in Longview neighborhood Wednesday

A woman allegedly driving a stolen vehicle crashed and injured herself Wednesday in Longview.

A police report says Carla Marie Clark, 39, of Longview, was seen leaving with a male driver in a black Ford pickup truck after allegedly stealing clothes. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue around 7 p.m., where Clark "hopped in the driver seat and took off," the report says. She "blew three red lights," the report continues.

Clark passed over the Lewis and Clark Bridge, where Columbia County law enforcement joined the pursuit. Clark eventually returned to Longview, and crashed and injured herself in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue, in a residential neighborhood a few blocks north of Omelettes & More, states the report.

Once released from the hospital, Clark was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail at 7:45 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, attempting to elude, hit and run, first-degree criminal trespass and driving while license suspended in the third degree.

