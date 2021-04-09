With simple drug possession charge unconstitutional, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office pivots to paraphernalia charge

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is using misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges to arrest drug offenders, rather than bringing felony drug possession cases as it had in the past.
The change follows a ruling six weeks ago by the Washington Supreme Court that found the state's simple drug possession law to be unconstitutional.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said without the simple possession law, “enforcement had to pivot a little bit.”
“Possession of drug paraphernalia is still a valid law,” he said. “We have been charging that. It’s a discretionary call for deputies whether to charge or not or book in jail or not.”
Thurman said the shift is reflected in case numbers. In 2020, seven people were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the District Court, he said.
Since the court's Feb. 25 decision in the Blake case, 13 paraphernalia charges have been filed in District Court. Thurman said the majority of those have come from his agency, though at least one was from Kalama police and one was a prosecutor referral.
“That’s a way to still arrest people and contact them lawfully,” Thurman said, adding that drug dogs and warrants are being issued for possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as the intent to deliver or sell drugs, legal prohibitions that were not affected by the Blake decision.
“For us, it’s not a big difference,” Thurman said. “It’s just a change once you get to court.”
Effects of State Supreme Court overturning drug possession statute far-reaching in courts, departments
Misdemeanors are handled by District Court, while felonies go to Superior Court.
Court changes
Cowlitz County Prosecuting Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tom Ladouceur said in the past the possession of drug paraphernalia misdemeanor likely would not be charged if someone also had a more serious felony drug possession charge.
Ladouceur said the most immediate impact of the Blake decision on his office are defense motions to vacate convictions, quash outstanding warrants or resentence people who had simple possession charges play a role in the length of their sentence, on top of COVID-19 backlogs.
Ladouceur said it was easier for his office to see who was in jail locally and needed to be released under Blake and more difficult to do the same with people in prison, as they typically are transferred out of the area. Resentencing hearings will take the most time, he said, as Washington uses sentence guidelines based on prior convictions, which count as offender points and more points means a higher sentencing range.
For example, if someone was charged with first-degree robbery but also had nine prior possession charges, they would be looking at a sentence that corresponds to an offender score of 9, which carries longer sentence ranges.
“If you subtract all those prior possessions, then they have an offender score of 0 and the sentencing range would be dramatically lower,” Ladouceur said. “There are a lot of people in prison serving sentences for more serious crimes but the sentencing range and sentence is calculated including one, or however many, possession charges.”
He said it will take months to sort out the resentencing, which is the most challenging change brought by the Blake decision. He did not have the number of Cowlitz County cases affected by the ruling, but said the Blake decision affects anyone ever charged under the simple possession law.
“Essentially, when then Supreme Court decides that a statue is unconstitutional, what that means is that it was unconstitutional from the very beginning,” Ladouceur said. “So that brings within the sweep of the decision thousands of cases throughout the state.”
Legislative ‘fix’
While the Legislature has several different bills on the table to address the law change, ranging from transformational to simply restoring the older law in a constitutionally sound way, the April 25 deadline for the session is fast approaching.
Ladouceur said if the Legislature does “fix” the law and essentially reinstate the same law but in line with the constitution, anyone released or resentenced under Blake would not have that decision reversed.
Thurman said while he’s seen a lot of discussion about cities and counties making felony drug ordinances in the meantime, it looks like the state drug paraphernalia charge “gets us to the same point as a city ordinance would.”
Kalama leaders hold off on proposed local drug possession laws to see if Washington Legislature takes action
Thurman said he worries that the legal limbo the state is currently in will cause more harm, because “numerous people have told me if they didn’t have that stick hanging over their heads of potential incarceration they wouldn’t have pursued drug court and treatment."
“This really alters that dynamic where society had a layer of intervention with the felony charge to incentivize people to not use drugs,” he said. “I’m not sure that a misdemeanor drug charge is going to deter that many people.”
District 19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) said he does not support Senate Bill 5476, which would make it a gross misdemeanor for someone under age 21 to possess a controlled substance and set legal thresholds for the possession of different types of drugs by anyone over 21. The bill has “interfered with a quick resolution to this matter,” he said.
“Now is not the proper time to expand upon other agendas, and that’s exactly what 5476 does,” he said.
Wilson is a co-sponsor on Senate Bill 5475, which adds the word “knowingly” to the current statue, which it is believed will bring the previous statue back into constitutional compliance and is the “urgent fix we needed to take care of.”