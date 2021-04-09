With simple drug possession charge unconstitutional, Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office pivots to paraphernalia charge

Thurman said while he’s seen a lot of discussion about cities and counties making felony drug ordinances in the meantime, it looks like the state drug paraphernalia charge “gets us to the same point as a city ordinance would.”

Thurman said he worries that the legal limbo the state is currently in will cause more harm, because “numerous people have told me if they didn’t have that stick hanging over their heads of potential incarceration they wouldn’t have pursued drug court and treatment."

“This really alters that dynamic where society had a layer of intervention with the felony charge to incentivize people to not use drugs,” he said. “I’m not sure that a misdemeanor drug charge is going to deter that many people.”

District 19 Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) said he does not support Senate Bill 5476, which would make it a gross misdemeanor for someone under age 21 to possess a controlled substance and set legal thresholds for the possession of different types of drugs by anyone over 21. The bill has “interfered with a quick resolution to this matter,” he said.

“Now is not the proper time to expand upon other agendas, and that’s exactly what 5476 does,” he said.