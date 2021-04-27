Washington State Patrol seeks witnesses of Saturday's fatal I-5 crash

Washington State Patrol troopers are looking for witnesses of Saturday morning's Interstate 5 crash that killed three people: The owner of Affordable Towing in Longview and two Battle Ground residents.

Washington State Patrol reports the "initial investigation" shows the tow truck driver, Arthur Anderson, 63, of Longview was loading a vehicle on the right shoulder of I-5 on Saturday south of Castle Rock.

A blue 2011 BMW 3-series driven by Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, of Longview struck the back of the tow truck and the 2013 Kia Sorento being loaded, according to troopers. Authorities said Ireland was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Anderson, as well as the Kia passengers Richard Stoker, 55, and Karen Stoker, 54, both of Battle Ground, died at the scene.

Longview tow truck company owner 1 of 3 people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock The owner of a Longview tow-truck company was one of three people killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when…

Ireland and a passenger in the Kia she was driving, Travis Stoker, 25, of Battle Ground were injured and taken to the hospital. Ireland faces three charges of vehicular homicide, according to troopers.

Washington State Patrol reports that anyone with information about the collision or "events leading up to it," can contact Det. Evan Clark at evan.clark@wsp.wa.gov or 360-688-3408.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.