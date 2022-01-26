Washington State Patrol release new drawing of unknown victim of 1991 crash

The Washington State Patrol has released a new sketch to identify a woman who was killed in a semi truck crash outside Kalama in 1991.

The unknown woman, named Helen Doe by the State Patrol, was a passenger in a tractor trailer when she and the driver were killed in a crash and ensuing fire. Police believe the truck began its trip in Missouri and passed through Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho in the days before the crash.

State Patrol Sergeant Darren Wright said it was uncommon to have a deceased person go this long without being identified and they were hoping to bring closure to Doe's family after more than 30 years.

State Patrol said the woman was Native American and the detectives worked with the group Lost and Missing in Indian Country to create the new forensic drawing. According to police, Helen Doe was between 5'1" and 5'4" with a slender build, high cheekbones and a dark complexion. Doe had severe scoliosis and a gap between her lower middle teeth.

Anyone who might know the identity of the unknown woman is asked to email Detective Stacey Moate at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov or call the detective at 425-401-7745. The State Patrol has DNA and dental records available that could help confirm any leads they receive.

