Washington State Patrol loses 14 employees in Cowlitz, neighboring counties Monday due to vaccine mandate

Cowlitz County is part of the Washington State Patrol region with the largest number of employees who quit or were fired for not complying with state COVID-19 vaccine requirements by Monday.
Washington State Patrol reports 14 out of the 127 who no longer work for the agency as of Monday were stationed in Cowlitz, Lewis, Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties. The Southwest Washington region includes three more removed employees than the next highest region of Pierce and Thurston counties, which lost 11. Three regions that border the state to the west, northwest and northeast each lost 10 employees.
In February, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation stating state and health-care employees had to be vaccinated by Monday or lose their jobs. The federal government has vaccine mandates also. One requires federal employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 22. The U.S. Department of Labor also is drafting language to eventually require businesses with 100 employees or more to have staff vaccinate or receive weekly COVID-19 tests.
Effect of loss
Washington State Patrol reports 67 troopers, six sergeants, one captain and 53 civil servants no longer work for the agency due to the vaccine mandate. Cowlitz County’s state patrol region includes 11% of dismissed staff.
The agency reports it employs roughly 2,200 personnel total and created a contingency plan when the vaccine mandate was announced. The agency said it will “move resources where necessary and [where] specific personnel losses demand adjustment.” They also are recruiting to fill vacancies.
Washington state troopers enforce traffic laws and investigate accidents on state highways. According to an agency report, from Oct. 20, 2020 to Wednesday, troopers assisted in 731 collisions in Cowlitz County.
In a personal message to staff, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste thanked remaining employees for following the rules, according to the state patrol.
“COVID is a killer and the state is taking action intended to improve public safety,” Batiste said in the message. “I thank you for staying on post and staying in service to this state and agency. Better days are ahead. Believe that and know I believe in you.”