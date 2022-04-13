 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington State Patrol investigates fatal accident Wednesday near Woodland

Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

WOODLAND — Officials are investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Wednesday morning in the 2900 block of Lewis River Road, or State Route 503.

A Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson said the accident occurred just before 7 a.m. at milepost 50 near Finn Hall Road.

The Woodland Police Department reports the Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation. Troopers could not immediately be reached to provide details. 

The WSDOT spokesperson said the highway was open as of about 11:15 a.m.

The spokesperson said crews provide traffic control when emergency vehicles respond along state highways. 

This article will be updated as information is released. 

