Washington State Department of Corrections employee arrested for sex with Cowlitz County man who was on probation

A state department of corrections worker was arrested on a felony charge Monday for allegedly having sex with a man who was on probation in Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County Sgt. Ryan Cruser said KC Lynn Roller, 27, of Chehalis supervised the victim in her role at a state work release office.

Cruser said Roller and the victim engaged in sexual intercourse 10 times between February and June at the victim’s Cowlitz County residence.

Cruser said Roller met the victim while he was housed in a work release facility, which is part of the Washington State Department of Corrections. The victim was eventually released to his home and monitored by the state, wearing an ankle bracelet.

In the work release program, Cruser said inmates from jail or prison live in dorm-like facilities where they can only leave to go to work. The program also releases inmates to their homes with ankle monitors. They are only permitted to leave for work or special circumstances, such as buying groceries.

Washington State Department of Corrections Director of Communications Jacque Coe said Roller has worked for the department since April 2020 and is still employed “until we proceed through the administrative investigation process.”