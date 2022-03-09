Washington Legislature passes bill Tuesday to curb catalytic converter thefts after pandemic-fueled rise in crime

When Keysar Esch, 26, of Kelso started his truck Feb. 8 after an afternoon walk with his wife and toddler around Lake Sacajawea, he noticed the vehicle sounded louder than normal.

“Lo and behold the catalytic converter was sawed off and gone,” he said.

Despite the nice neighborhood, popular destination and daylight, someone still climbed under his 2007 Toyota Tacoma and removed the catalytic converter, a device made of precious metals that can be sold to scrap yards for upwards of hundreds of dollars.

The devices underneath vehicles minimize and muffle harmful engine exhausts and can be removed in minutes using a hacksaw or electric saw. Since the pandemic, the crime has skyrocketed locally and across the nation.

Washington state lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday as their answer to deter catalytic converter thefts, which would take effect this spring if signed by the governor.

The problem

Catalytic converters are made of metals used to lower emission standards in vehicles. The price of metals found in converters continues to rise as demand for lower emission standards in federal and state laws grows. Palladium futures rose 80% this year alone as of Monday, reports Reuters.

As prices go up, so do thefts. The National Insurance Crime Bureau tracks car-related crimes and says the average monthly reported catalytic converter thefts nationwide has risen roughly 1,000%, from 108 in 2018 to 1,203 in 2020.

The bill

Washington state House Bill 1815 aims to make it harder to quickly and anonymously sell catalytic converters by limiting cash payments at metal yards to $30 or less. Sales above $30 are barred three days, states a report by the Washington House Democrats.

The bill also requires scrap metal businesses to record documentation stating vehicles where catalytic converters come from are registered in sellers' names. Businesses that don't comply with the record keeping will face a state Consumer Protection Act violation created in the bill.

The bill includes funding a statewide law enforcement grant to pay for increased catalytic converter investigation, prosecution and jail costs, as well as creating a statewide workgroup to study how the thefts can be prevented.

Punishing criminals

Language from a failed bill sponsored by District 19 Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, was added to House Bill 1815, but not a section to make possessing and trying to sell a stolen catalytic converter a crime.

A release by the Washington House Democrats states House Bill 1815 doesn't create a new crime, but imposes fines of $1,000 per catalytic converter for violations for existing metal theft laws.

The Seattle Times Editorial Board wrote Wilson's Senate Bill 5495 was supported by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, whereas the bill that passed creates a study group that could drag out action.

Wilson said he is hopeful parts of his original bill that were compiled into House Bill 1815 — like limiting cash sales and delaying payments — will allow local law enforcement time to track down suspects of this quick crime.

"It's not perfected, but it's more than enough," he said of the bill. "The Legislature did the right thing, though it was a hard fight."

Marc Wallace, president of Longview's GT Metals & Salvage, said his Longview shop already follows rules to prevent the purchase of stolen converters laid out in the passed bill, including paying sellers with checks. He also requires photo ID from sellers, he added.

Sean Daoud is the vice president of Longview's PNW Metal Recycling and the Pacific Northwest chapter president of the Institute of Scrap Recyclers Industries. He said the industry organization originally supported Wilson's bill, but also backs the passed House Bill 1815 though "putting more regulations on business can only do so much."

‘Everyday crime’

Michael Londo supports business regulations because scrap metal yards are fueling the crime spree by buying catalytic converters, he said. Thieves hit his Longview business last month.

"If they had no place to take catalytic converters, there wouldn't be a problem," Londo said.

Longview officers arrested Cody Jay Mathers, 28, and Joshua James Newt, 26, both of Longview on Feb. 9 after finding the pair in a truck next to Londo's business with two catalytic converters and a saw in the open truck bed, according to a police report.

Londo called police after seeing two men at Michael & Sons Landscape Services in the 3200 block of Washington Way on surveillance footage. Spring trials are scheduled for Mathers and Newt in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Police were able to retrieve the stolen devices, but the theft still left Londo about $10,000 in the hole due to damages, he said, including a catalytic converter theft that occurred on the lot a few months before. By comparison, Wallace said an average catalytic converter goes for $120 as of Tuesday at his Longview shop.

The payout by victims was part of the reason for the bill, report legislators.

“Stolen catalytic converters contain precious metals which can be sold for quick cash," said Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, sponsor of House Bill 1815. "However, the amount that thieves receive for a stolen catalytic converter is typically around 10 percent of the total costs suffered by the owners of the vehicles they are stolen from."

Wilson noted how stolen converters can cut off families' only means of transportation, or local nonprofits' ability to run delivered meal services.

"This is an everyday crime for everyday Washingtonians that needed to be addressed this session," he said.

