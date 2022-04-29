Wanted man in Cowlitz County could possibly be armed, Sheriff's Office says

KALAMA — Law enforcement agents are looking for a man they say drove the wrong way on the highway and rammed a deputy driving a patrol vehicle Thursday night near Kalama.

The suspect Cody J. Lindsay, 32, is possibly armed, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reports.

A Kalama officer reported Lindsay was driving recklessly in the city, and entered the freeway in the wrong direction, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A Cowlitz County deputy said the suspect was seen leaving the freeway and speeding eastbound on Kalama River Road. Lindsay "intentionally rammed" the deputy's vehicle while the deputy was attempting to pull him over, the Sheriff's Office says. The deputy was not injured.

Cowlitz County Undersheriff Dave Handy said the deputy was able to pin the suspect's vehicle to a guardrail with his own vehicle to stop the suspect.

Lindsay then fled on foot in a wooded area off Kalama River Road. He wasn't located using the regional SWAT team, a drone or K-9, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A witness told police Lindsay had a handgun and "made threats towards law enforcement," the Sheriff's Office says. The department says he is wanted for suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing, felony eluding and reckless driving.

Deputies suggest calling 911 if Lindsay is seen. Don't approach because he is possibly armed.

