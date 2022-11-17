Wanted Kalama man spotted in Clatsop County Wednesday evening, but still at large

CLATSOP COUNTY — The man on the run from police — from Cowlitz County to Columbia County — is still at large and was seen Wednesday evening around Westport, Oregon.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office reports Kevin James Reynolds, 41, of Kalama was seen in the area and the search for him went into the early hours of Thursday but he was not located.

Law enforcement say Reynolds is still considered “armed and dangerous,” and people who see him should call 911 immediately.

Reynolds has been on the run from police for weeks after allegedly breaking into a Cowlitz County home with a rifle in late October. On Tuesday he allegedly took a hostage and reportedly shot at a vehicle in Columbia County.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office reports there is probable cause to arrest Reynolds on attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Agents from Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and St. Helens Police Department attempted to track Reynolds Wednesday, the sheriff's office reports.

Wednesday afternoon, agents were also on Apiary Road, near Cannon Road, outside Rainier searching for Reynolds. The search for him near Rainier started Tuesday.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said law enforcement searched for Reynolds from around 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday near Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, west of the city, but did not find him. Pixley said Reynolds took a woman, who Reynolds knew, as a hostage, but deputies were able to get the woman away from him. He said Reynolds shot at a vehicle.

A warrant for Reynolds' arrest was filed on Nov. 4 in Cowlitz County Superior Court and states he is accused of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude a police vehicle. He also has unresolved cases in Cowlitz County Superior Court including for charges such as possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.