Wahkiakum deputies recover remains of two missing swimmers

SKAMOKAWA — The remains of two men who went missing last week were recovered Thursday after searches led by Wahkiakum County rescuers and law enforcement.

Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office announced on social media Thursday officials recovered the remains of Alejandro Ismael Lopez Ramirez, 28, and Elmer Ronaldo Lopez Ramirez, 26. The two Longview residents went missing after swimming at Vista Park last week.

Alejandro Ismael Lopez Ramirez's remains were found by family members who were searching along the Columbia River near Altoona, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, search and rescue teams along with the sheriff's marine patrol continued to look for Elmer Ronaldo Lopez Ramirez on land and in the water. Wahkiakum Search and Rescue located them at 10:32 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office reminded swimmers to wear life jackets while swimming.

Both men have been presumed to have drowned, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office was alerted to the missing swimmers Aug. 6 after getting a call from a camper who saw three men go out of sight while swimming. One was pulled to shore by a civilian on the beach, according to the sheriff's office, with the other two missing.