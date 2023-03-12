Last fall, Kevin James Reynolds, 41, led authorities on a multi-day manhunt in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon that reportedly included taking a hostage and shooting at a moving vehicle.

Reynolds was arrested in July for cutting down a tree, only to climax in November with the alleged hostage-taking and shooting.

He is expected to be in a Columbia County courtroom in July and is facing multiple charges including burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Reynolds was released on bail prior to the manhunt, and various law and justice leaders and reports differ on how bail impacts suspects’ lives and crime rates.

Reynolds timeline

On July 31, Reynolds allegedly stole items and cut down a cedar tree on a Kelso man’s property. He faces malicious mischief, forgery, and attempted theft charges. Bail was set at $1,500.

He was arrested again on Aug. 17 for allegedly threatening the same Kelso man he reportedly stole from in July. On the same day Reynolds was also arrested for allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint and stealing his wallet and drugs. When police placed him in custody, Reynolds reportedly struck a cop in the face. His bail was set at $30,000 and he bailed out on Sept. 6.

Reynolds was arrested again three days later for allegedly possessing a stolen motorcycle. Like the other interactions, Reynolds was arrested, booked and then issued a bail, this time in the amount of $10,000. He was released on bail on Sept. 18, court records show.

Weeks later, from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, Reynolds went on a reported crime spree in which he allegedly stole a utility truck, tools, attempted to steal a car, engaged in a high speed police chase, and broke into a Kelso man’s home. Reynolds allegedly told the victim he was a “gangbanger” while armed with an AR-15-style weapon and wearing body armor. He also reportedly stole the victim’s cell phone.

According to court documents, police say Reynolds threatened to “shoot it out” with police. Law enforcement searched the area, but did not locate him.

On Nov. 15, court records show authorities located Reynolds in a home near Highway 30 and Heath Road in Columbia County. When he was alerted by police, Reynolds reportedly exited a trailer with a gun to the head of a woman, threatening to kill her as he headed to a vehicle then drove away. The vehicle crashed, records show, so Reynolds took the hostage on foot and shot at a passing vehicle. He reportedly entered a home on Old Rainier Road with the hostage, then another home, but evaded police.

He was detained for the last time on Nov. 17 in Clatsop County and is in Columbia County Jail. Court records show his release amount is set at $3 million.

How is bail set?

In determining the amount of bail, several factors are taken into consideration, including whether the accused will appear in court, whether witnesses will be tampered with, and the type of crime the accused is charged with.

Washington is a right to bail state, as specified in the state’s constitution. Only bail can be denied for “offenses punishable by the possibility of life in prison” and if the defendant shows “clear and convincing evidence of a propensity to violence that creates a substantial likelihood of danger to the community or any persons.”

Bail is typically paid through the use of a bail bondsman according to a 2019 report by the Office of the Washington State Auditor.

Defendants pay a“ bail bondsman a fee” that’s usually 10% to 15% of the total bail amount, and the bondsman pays the full amount of bail to the court. If the defendant appears for all court dates, the bail money is then refunded to the bondsman. The defendant, however, is not refunded the bail fee, “even if they are found innocent,” the report states.

Bail affects on low income

The same report states “cities and counties hold a disproportionate number of low-income defendants awaiting trial.”

In Washington state counties’ jails, 60% of the inmates have not been convicted of a crime, according to the ACLU Washington branch. Instead, they are only behind bars because they couldn’t afford to pay for bail. Since 2000, 95% of the people in jail are just waiting for their trial to start.

Twenty-two states have established task forces to review bail, like Washington did in 2017. The Washington State Minority and Justice Commission, Superior Court Judges’ Association and the District and Municipal Court Judges’ Association created recommendations for pretrial reform.

Pretrial detainees are four times more likely to be sentenced to prison than those released before trial, the taskforce found. In addition, they are also more likely to receive longer prison sentences than other defendants in similar circumstances who are released before trial, according to the Pretrial Task Force.

Cowlitz County Superior Court’s presiding Judge Gary Bashor told The Daily News the recommendations presented by the task force “do not address the causes of crime, nor does the report attempt to do so.”

“Increasing community resources for mental health and addiction would be helpful to increase public safety by providing services designed to address problems often at the root of criminal behavior,” he said.

The Washington State Auditor also issued an audit and found “on any given day, about 4,700 people held in Washington jails are candidates for pretrial services,” and releasing them could save Washington state taxpayers “between $6 million and $12 million a year.”

“Perhaps more importantly, extended jail time before trial can have significant consequences for defendants, as they become more likely to be convicted, more likely to receive a longer sentence, and less likely to gain and maintain future employment,” the auditors report states.

Does bail impact crime?

Bryan Nester, of A-Affordable Bail Bonds near the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice, said bail is a safer way to get people back to court, especially for those who rely on family, friends or even their employer to put up the funds to bail a loved one out of jail.

According to a 2021 study, Harvard researchers found bail reform in various jurisdictions did not significantly increase crime.

Angus Lee, a Vancouver-based attorney, also doesn’t see the rise in crime due to the state’s bail structure, but more by the “decriminalization of possession of hard drugs” and how it’s leading people to make terrible decisions while on drugs.

Lee said he believes the state downgrading simple drug possession from felony to a misdemeanor skyrocketed the number of people doing illicit drugs, and making reckless decisions.

Lee harkened to former New York Mayor and personal attorney to former U.S. President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, who Lee said “cleaned up the cesspool that was New York’’ with his famous “broken windows” theory.

According to the “broken windows” theory, visible evidence of criminal activity, anti-social behavior and general turmoil fosters a criminal climate in cities that leads to more serious crimes. For example, if you don’t come down on jaywalkers, it could lead to an environment where people perceive mass lawlessness that could lead to real violent crimes.

Lee said allowing lower-level crimes like breaking windows and vehicle prowls “creates a feeling of lawlessness.”

“Those who are inclined to commit crime, those are the real drivers of what’s going on here,” said Lee.