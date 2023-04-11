A potential new law that would give police officers more leeway to pursue suspects by vehicle passed the Washington House of Representatives Tuesday.

Senate Bill 5352 passed the House 57-40 and heads back to the Senate for a final vote.

The bill lowers the threshold for police officers to engage in vehicular pursuits, but only if the suspect "poses a serious risk of harm to others," according to the bill report.

A 2021 law required officers to have probable cause to pursue suspects on suspected crimes, while the bill allows "reasonable suspicion" in cases including violent offenses, sex offenses, vehicular assault, escape, driving while under the influence, or domestics violence assault in the first-, second- or third-degree, according to the bill report.

Reasonable suspicion is the lowest level of proof that a police officer could have to stop a person they suspect of committing a crime. Probable cause means a police officer has more substantial evidence that a person has committed a crime.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman welcomes the alterations but said he wants more "expansion on the number of crimes to pursue suspects."

Kalama Police Rafael "Ralph" Herrera told The Daily News he is "pretty well in line with the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs" efforts and that he is "happy to see this first step," but that there is "a long way to go."

The Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs, who pursued the retrograde of the 2021 law, also called the change an "incremental improvement."

"Legislators showed leadership and support for victims of crime. However, there is more work to be done on this important issue in the future," states a press release by WASPC.

WASPC initially pursued more felonies to be added to the bill, including stalking, hate crimes and residential burglary.

Proponents of the current law say the legislation is making streets safer. Since the 2021 law was enacted, there has been a 75% drop in the number of people killed in police pursuits, according to retired University of Washington professor Martina Morris.

Morris's data states that 54% of police pursuit-related fatalities occur by local law enforcement.