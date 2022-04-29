Vehicle hits motorcyclist Wednesday on Lewis and Clark Bridge, flees scene

RAINIER — A motorcyclist crossing the Lewis and Clark Bridge into Rainier early Wednesday was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said the department was notified of the accident at 1:30 a.m.

Jerrico Buckley, 37, of Goble, Oregon, said he was driving his motorcycle to Oregon when a vehicle hit him from behind. He said he awoke, lying on the road, with three people trying to help him up.

Finn said troopers are looking for a black sedan with front-end damage. He said reports indicated the vehicle left the scene with its lights off. Troopers blocked the scene for about an hour while investigating.

Buckley wasn't transported to the hospital from the scene, but he said his wife later took him to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. He said he has several broken ribs, and injured his left knee. He said he received "road rash" — a severe abrasion from sliding on the road — along his left side.

He said his motorcycle is totaled and he is temporarily out of work due to injuries.

"I'm lucky to live through it," Buckley said.

