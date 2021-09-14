 Skip to main content
Vehicle hits, injures 17-year-old pedestrian in Kalama early Tuesday
Police lights

A 17-year-old girl was taken by Life Flight to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while crossing China Garden Road east of Kalama Elementary School, according to police. 

The pedestrian was crossing China Garden Road from north to south toward Date Street and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle traveling east on China Garden Road, according to the Kalama Police Department. 

She was taken to Southwest in Vancouver with life-threatening injuries. The police are not disclosing her identity at this time. 

Driver impairment is not suspected, according to the police. 

