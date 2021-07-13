Vandalism and flooding close Catlin Rotary Spray Park bathroom

An act of vandalism to the public bathroom sink at Catlin Rotary Spray Park Sunday night has temporarily shut down the bathroom.

The Kelso Police Department arrived at the spray park early Monday afternoon after receiving reports of the bathroom damage from a city Parks and Recreation employee. When the bathroom was unlocked for the police, the responding sergeant found three inches of standing water on the bathroom floor.

The police report said an unknown suspect had entered the bathroom, removed the sink from the wall and pulled out the water hose. The parks employee who first discovered the damage also found a second hose that led from the sink to a plastic bottle with holes cut into it, which police suspect was being used as a makeshift shower. According to the report, the parks employee later threw away the hose and bottle.

Kelso police estimated the act caused about $300 in plumbing damage and sink repairs. Police said there was no obvious damage caused by the water to either the bathroom's floor or walls and that the bathroom door and lock still worked.

The Kelso Police Department is investigating the incident as malicious mischief and had no identified suspects Tuesday morning.

The spray park bathroom was closed throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday to address the damage.

