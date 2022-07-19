 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vancouver woman dead after Interstate 5 crash Monday

Police lights

HAZEL DELL — Two crashes that backed up traffic on southbound Interstate 5 Monday also killed a 64-year-old Vancouver woman.

Washington State Patrol reports Judith Cherryhomes was killed around 10 a.m. just north of 99th Street in Hazel Dell when driver Mathew Miller, 39, of Woodland struck Cherryhomes' Acura, which was stopped on the right lane of I-5 due to an earlier collision.

Troopers report the cause of the accident was "inattention." 

The first crash was reported at about 9:40 a.m. at 78th Street and had lanes blocked and slowed traffic in the area. The second crash was near 99th Street and traffic was backed up at least 3 miles by noon.

Cherryhomes and another couple, in their 70s and driving a Subaru, were stopped in the highway's right lane and blocking traffic due to the previous crash, when Millers' Ford F-150 hit Cherryhomes' vehicle, which then rammed into the Subaru. Cherryhomes died, the couple was injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and Miller was uninjured, according to troopers. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

