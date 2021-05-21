 Skip to main content
Vancouver man suspected of Kalama burglary arrested
Kalama police arrested a Vancouver man who they say broke into an occupied home Thursday morning. 

According to Kalama police, around 9:20 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Fir Street after homeowners woke up to someone kicking in the front door. The man, 34-year-old James Gorman-Lykken of Vancouver, was confronted by the homeowner and fled.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies, Kelso police K-9 and Washington State Patrol deputies helped find Gorman-Lykken "a short time later about one block away." He confessed to kicking in the door and entering and was booked into the Cowlitz County jail on a residential burglary charge, police said.

"A special thanks goes out to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Kelso PD, and the Washington State Patrol for their assistance," Kalama police said in a press release. "This apprehension is a testament to the excellent working relationship and partnerships between all law enforcement in Cowlitz County."

