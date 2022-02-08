Vancouver man pleads guilty Tuesday to 2019 vehicle prowls at Woodland Walmart

A Vancouver man was sentenced to about two years in prison Tuesday after admitting to breaking into three vehicles to take property in Woodland in 2019.

Andrew Fowler, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to the felony of second-degree theft and the two gross misdemeanors of second-degree vehicle prowling. Six charges were dismissed.

Fowler was ordered to pay $500 in fines and Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Gary Bashor said restitution would be determined later.

Fowler’s public defender Sarah Morrisson said he has been incarcerated for the last two years on Clark County convictions. Court records show he was transferred from prison to Cowlitz County for Tuesday’s hearing.

2019 report

Woodland officers report Fowler broke into two Ford Mustangs and a Suzuki Grand Vitara parked at the Dike Access Road Walmart around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2019.

A police report states the victims reported a stereo, a Google Chromebook, a purse, credit cards and Christmas presents missing from their vehicles. The victims said the missing items and damage to all of their vehicles totaled an estimated $1,700.

Fowler was arrested by a Polk County Oregon Sheriff’s deputy following a traffic pursuit about four days after the thefts. Items reported missing from the Walmart lot were recovered in the vehicle Fowler was driving, police say.

A warrant is out for Fowler’s alleged accomplice Sig-Linda Autumn Ro Seastone, 28, of Vancouver, according to court records.

Seastone did not appear at her Jan. 27 arraignment in Cowlitz County Superior Court for four felony charges, including second-degree theft, and six gross misdemeanors. There also is a warrant out for her arrest in Clark County.

