A Vancouver man was arrested last week over accusations, dating back to 2016, that he sexually assaulted a child while he resided in Woodland, according to court documents.

Christopher Shannon Hamilton, 40, is expected to appear in a Cowlitz County courtroom on July 6 for an arraignment hearing after a 15-year-old accused him of molesting them in 2016 and 2017 when the teen lived in Woodland.

Hamilton is out on a $2,500 bail, and as a condition of his release, he cannot have any contact with minors. He is ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the victim and make no effort to contact the teen.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim's relative called the Woodland Police Department on March 29 regarding Hamilton's alleged past sexual assaults that occurred nearly a decade ago, when he lived with the youth's family for an extended period of time. Since then the family moved to another state.

During a forensic interview, the victim said Hamilton on multiple occasions touched the teen and made the youth wash him while in the shower.

A police reports states Hamilton threatened to alert the victim's parents if the teen didn't do what he asked, according to the victim.

Hamilton was arrested on suspicion of crimes including first-degree child molestation and indecent liberties.