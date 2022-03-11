 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vancouver man arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting on Interstate 5 on Wednesday

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man Wednesday night after reports of a driver tailgating and shooting at another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5. 

At about 9:20 p.m., deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to reports of a driver shooting at a vehicle around exit 30 near Kalama, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim vehicle exited at Longview and the suspect vehicle continued north until troopers stopped it at exit 40, according to the document. The driver, later identified as Justin Avery Allen, argued with troopers and deputies for about 15 minutes before getting out of the vehicle and complying. 

Allen, 22, was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting, obstructing a public servant, carrying a weapon without a permit, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and violating a restriction of an ignition interlock driver's license.

