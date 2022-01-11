Van reported stolen in Woodland allegedly used in Oregon thefts

WOODLAND — A van reported stolen in Woodland Monday morning later was identified to allegedly be involved in two Oregon thefts. Authorities are still looking for the vehicle.

Woodland officers received a report of a stolen 2008 Ford Econoline van around 8 a.m. Monday, states a police report. A Scappoose, Oregon, officer later reported the vehicle allegedly was used in thefts in Portland and Scappoose on Sunday night and early Monday, states the report.

Scappoose Police Department Sgt. Justin Stevenson said the theft was reported at the Wigwam Tavern in Scappoose. Stevenson said a similar theft also was reported at a Portland bar, which revealed surveillance video of the van allegedly reported stolen out of Woodland.

Woodland Police Department Sgt. James Keller said the owner of the vehicle is a local church pastor who told police he "woke up and found [the van] missing."

The 15-passenger van has tinted windows and two kangaroo stickers on the back rear panel. Keller said the vehicle has not been recovered.

