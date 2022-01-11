 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Van reported stolen in Woodland allegedly used in Oregon thefts

  • 0
Police lights

WOODLAND — A van reported stolen in Woodland Monday morning later was identified to allegedly be involved in two Oregon thefts. Authorities are still looking for the vehicle. 

Woodland officers received a report of a stolen 2008 Ford Econoline van around 8 a.m. Monday, states a police report. A Scappoose, Oregon, officer later reported the vehicle allegedly was used in thefts in Portland and Scappoose on Sunday night and early Monday, states the report. 

Scappoose Police Department Sgt. Justin Stevenson said the theft was reported at the Wigwam Tavern in Scappoose. Stevenson said a similar theft also was reported at a Portland bar, which revealed surveillance video of the van allegedly reported stolen out of Woodland. 

Woodland Police Department Sgt. James Keller said the owner of the vehicle is a local church pastor who told police he "woke up and found [the van] missing."

The 15-passenger van has tinted windows and two kangaroo stickers on the back rear panel. Keller said the vehicle has not been recovered. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News